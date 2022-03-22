Pete Davey, LoadedHQ, external

“He doesn’t track back.”

“He can’t fit into a tactical system.”

“We should cash in, in the summer.”

His recent cameo performances haven’t been at his best but after sustaining a calf injury against Aston Villa in February, Allan Saint-Maximin has been racing to be fit to continue to fight to keep Newcastle in the Premier League.

What people won’t know is that he has barely had time to train the last couple weeks. That cannot be overlooked.

ASM has had issues with his fitness since his signing and took huge steps last summer to improve his training. This has led to him playing more full matches this season than in either of his previous two campaigns. It’s clear fitness is key.

So are some sections of the NUFC fan base being harsh in their assessment of recent performances?

Everyone is entitled to their opinion but I believe, yes, it is harsh. The Everton performance at St James’ last month is proof that, on his day and when fit, ASM is unplayable and we need to give him time to regain his fitness so those type of performances return.

The trip to Dubai has come at the perfect time, in particular for ASM as he will train daily and build fitness ready to tackle Spurs on 3 April in what will be a crucial month in Newcastle’s season.

Will ASM return to his lightning best? I am sure of it and, more importantly, so is he.