What does the special licence mean for Chelsea?
Here are some of the key points from the special licence put in place by the government:
Chelsea are able to pay the wages of all employees, including players and coaching staff.
They can pay "reasonable" costs of travel to and from fixtures - not exceeding £20,000 per game per team.
They can pay "reasonable" costs towards hosting home fixtures - not exceeding £500,000 per match per team.
Fans who bought season tickets or individual match tickets before 10 March 2022 can attend games.
Broadcasters can broadcast any match involving the club.