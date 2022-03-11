'Another big performance'
- Published
Skip twitter post
3️⃣ games ✅— Emi Martínez (@emimartinezz1) March 10, 2022
3️⃣ wins ✅
3️⃣ clean sheets ✅
The magic number 🪄
A special shout out to the travelling fans tonight . That one was for you ❤️
3 partidos
3 victorias
3 arcos en 0
Vamos por el buen camino 🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/xsl4gT8hKB
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
Another big performance from everyone tonight 💜 UTV @AVFCOfficial pic.twitter.com/IEhnYdBkio— Danny Ings (@IngsDanny) March 10, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 2