Can Rangers ease Van Bronckhorst pressure amid 'crazy' atmosphere?

P﻿hil Goodlad, BBC Sport Scotland

Former Rangers defender Maurice Ross reckons Ibrox will be a "crazy" place tonight amid building pressure on boss Giovanni van Bronkhorst.

Hearts are the visitors four days after a shock defeat at St Johnstone saw Rangers slip seven points behind Premiership leaders Celtic

"It will be a crazy place - all that pressure, all the Rangers fans going to their work and hearing Celtic fans rub their nose in it," Ross said.

"It builds and it builds, the media jumps on it and it becomes a daily thing. The only way to stop this crazy environment is win matches."

Ross, who spent five years at Rangers, also told BBC Radio Good Morning Scotland that van Bronkhurst should deploy a different system tonight.

"I would go with the tried and tested - Steven Davis, Scott Arfield - but potentially Alfredo Morelos and Antonoio Colak playing together up top.

"Just change something up, give the fans something else to talk about."