T﻿ottenham v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

Tottenham v Liverpool, head-to-head record. Tottenham - 14 wins, 69 goals, 11 clean sheets. Liverpool - 29 wins, 103 goals, 20 clean sheets

  • Tottenham are winless in their past nine Premier League games against Liverpool (D3 L6), since a 4-1 victory in October 2017. Only once in their league history have they gone 10 without a win against the Reds, doing so between 1971 and 1976 (D3 L7).

  • Liverpool have only failed to score in one of their past 20 Premier League meetings with Tottenham (0-0 in October 2015), while they’ve lost just one of their past 19 against Spurs (D6 L12).

  • This is the first time Tottenham are hosting Liverpool them while above them in the table since October 2017.

  • Liverpool have had more shots than any other side in the Premier League this season (212). However, their shot conversion rate of 10.9% is their lowest in a campaign since 2015-16 (10%).