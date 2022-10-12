V﻿ictor Lindelof says the competition for places in the Manchester United defence is improving his game.

United signed Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez in the summer to bolster a defensive contingent that includes Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones and Lindelof himself.

T﻿he Sweden centre-back also began the season injured so has only recently found his place in the side, but he believes that has been healthy for his development.

"﻿Obviously, I had a tough start to the season," he said. "But it's always very important for this team to have good players in the squad and competition for position.

"﻿It's not a problem for me. I am always available if the manager needs me and, if I have the opportunity, I will do my best. I always want to push myself and play games - I think everyone in the squad wants that."

L﻿indelof also said Ten Hag's football philosophy is making an impact on how United defend.

"﻿The way he wants to play suits me," he said. "He's demanding a lot from us - how we control the game from the back and start the build-up.

"﻿Hopefully I can keep improving a lot under him."