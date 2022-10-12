Lindelof praises competition for places
- Published
Victor Lindelof says the competition for places in the Manchester United defence is improving his game.
United signed Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez in the summer to bolster a defensive contingent that includes Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones and Lindelof himself.
The Sweden centre-back also began the season injured so has only recently found his place in the side, but he believes that has been healthy for his development.
"Obviously, I had a tough start to the season," he said. "But it's always very important for this team to have good players in the squad and competition for position.
"It's not a problem for me. I am always available if the manager needs me and, if I have the opportunity, I will do my best. I always want to push myself and play games - I think everyone in the squad wants that."
Lindelof also said Ten Hag's football philosophy is making an impact on how United defend.
"The way he wants to play suits me," he said. "He's demanding a lot from us - how we control the game from the back and start the build-up.
"Hopefully I can keep improving a lot under him."