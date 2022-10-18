'﻿Three positive results in massive week boosts United fans'

Ronny Costello, Dode Fox Podcast, external

A week is a long time in football but it’s amazing what three positive results can do in that time. OK, it was actually eight days, but who’s counting?

As we mentioned on the podcast this week, if we were offered seven points out of nine at 5pm last Saturday before we faced Aberdeen I think all United fans, me included, would have taken it.

A superb 4-0 win versus Aberdeen kicked it all off under the lights at Tannadice, followed up with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Hibs. That made it six points out of six at home, with just a trip up the A9 to go.

It was a flat start to the match in Dingwall and we found ourselves 1-0 behind before Liam Fox made two changes at half-time and the team seemed to get a lift and, more importantly, control of the match.

Tony Watt pulled us level with his third in four games before Dylan Levitt smashed one off the bar as we pushed for all three points. A point apiece.

It might not seem much to some when you look at the table still, but the three games this week, and more importantly the seven points gained, have been massive given both Kilmarnock and Ross County have picked up points.

We are starting to show more of what we expected as fans at the start of the season.