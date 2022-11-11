M﻿arcus Rashford's inclusion in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad has split opinion on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

The last time R﻿ashford kicked a ball for England was when his penalty hit the post in the Euro 2020 final.

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman said: "I think it was vital he was in the squad because he is somebody that runs beyond the ball, he runs without the ball.

"We’ve got an absolutely amazing number nine in Harry Kane but he has a tendency to come short. Marcus Rashford wants to play on the shoulder of defenders more often than not so he only had to show enough form to justify getting back in the squad rather than outstanding form, because the balance of the squad needs him."

Stephen Warnock added: "I look at him and think two or three games isn’t enough for form.

"I think Gareth has picked him based on being at major tournaments, understanding what it’s about to be there and I think that’s tipped it ever so slightly because Gareth has seen signs of encouragement to get him back in."

