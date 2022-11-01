A﻿ndy Burke, BBC Scotland in Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expects Celtic to attack in Wednesday's Champions League game.

The Scottish champions went toe-to-toe with the European champions for an hour in the opening group game at Celtic Park, only for Real to show their class as they pulled away for a 3-0 win.

“I think they’re not going to change their identity,” said the Italian. “They’re going to come here to play with intensity, with passion, with quality.

“I have a lot of respect for this team. I think for the quality they have they could do better in this group, but they were very close to having a result [against us].

“They played also really well for 60 minutes against Leipzig. I think they did well.”