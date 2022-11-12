M﻿ichael Beardmore, BBC Sport

T﻿hose associated with Nottingham Forest will have mixed feelings about the upcoming month-long break for the World Cup.

On the positive side, Saturday's hard-earned but deserved victory over Crystal Palace means they avoid the poisoned chalice of being bottom of the Premier League at Christmas (27 sides in that position across 30 seasons have gone down).

H﻿owever, the unusual hiatus also robs Steve Cooper's side of the chance to build on the momentum they have created over the past few weeks.

T﻿hings looked bleak after the East Midlands derby hammering at the hands of Leicester in early October but Forest have since picked up nine points out of a possible 21, aided by City Ground wins over Palace and Liverpool, as well as knocking Tottenham out of the Carabao Cup.

B﻿ut with only a handful of Forest players heading to Qatar, the break should also afford them more valuable time on the training ground for Cooper's new-look squad to continue to gel.

T﻿hey face a tough festive period with fixtures against Manchester United and Chelsea before a crucial run of games against Southampton, Leicester, Bournemouth, Leeds and Fulham - a sequence that could define their season.