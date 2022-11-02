M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Adama Traore provided some much-needed levity around Wolves last week. A video clip emerged of him meeting young supporters in a supermarket car park and challenging them to a race. Traore has always seemed good-natured, and with positive news hard to find, it was a minute well spent.

Despite his Wolves career seemingly ending - out of contract next summer and talks long since stalled - Traore still fascinates. Whenever he plays, he takes the eye - of fans and, often, defenders. At any moment, the ball might break to him, his launch codes will be entered, and away he streaks.

A lasting memory will be of those bursts - his huge frame hurtling, defenders bouncing off him, until one brings him down and draws a yellow card. When he sets off, Wolves fans inhale, hoping this will be the one that ends with a precise cross, or a cannonball shot, and a goal.

Sadly, they have been all too few.

While mindful that millions suffered far worse hardships, the interruption of football in March 2020 because of Covid was, in hindsight, harsh on Traore. The previous October, his two goals away to Manchester City began a surge in form. At Christmas, Traore was the ringleader as Wolves beat City again, and talk was of a mega move that summer.

Over that three-month pause, Traore’s form and confidence faded, and it has never quite returned. The moment had passed and his eventual move to Barcelona was an unfulfilling loan.

But smiles remain, as that car park video reminded us.

As long as sport is primarily about entertainment, there will always be room for players like Traore. His efforts haven’t produced results often enough, but if he goes, Wolves will miss those thrills.