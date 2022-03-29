Southampton legend Matt le Tissier is no stranger to the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast - and he's made yet another list selected by Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer.

Previously picked as one of the Premier League's top-10 ballers and a scorer of one of the best free-kicks, Le Tissier has now been named as one of the best players never to win the Premier League.

The England attacking midfielder famously stuck around on the south coast for his entire career, scoring 150 goals in 394 club appearances for the Saints, many of them memorable.

