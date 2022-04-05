Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Senseless tragedy never gets easier to deal with, even if the memories can fade sometimes the feelings can be amplified. On this day 22 years ago, two Leeds fans went to a football game and never came back.

That fateful night in Turkey has immortalised Kevin Speight and Christopher Loftus' names into the history of the club, as well as the ongoing story of violence at football. It is the one day a year for Leeds fans when football is put into perspective and, as we mourn two of our own, we reflect on how the game we love and live for should never take anyone's life.

Replica shirts among the tributes outside Elland Road summed up the thoughts of Leeds fans at the time, among the farewells to “Spag” and “Lofty” were the words “a friend forever” and the most poignant of all, “Why?” And it wasn't just Leeds shirts - Newcastle, Sunderland, Celtic, Bradford City, Liverpool and Manchester United shirts and many more showed that this had pained the entire football family.

It is an incident which can not be forgiven, will never be forgotten; and hopefully, will never be repeated. No one should go to a football game and not come home. RIP Chris and Kev.