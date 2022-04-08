Southampton v Chelsea: Team news
Southampton's on-loan forward Armando Broja is ineligible to face his parent club.
Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is nearing a return after almost four months out with a hamstring injury, while Shane Long is struggling with an ankle issue.
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to remain sidelined as he deals with a combination of back and Achilles problems.
Defender Ben Chilwell remains the only long-term absentee.
