Your thoughts on Chelsea's Champions League exit

Chelsea's reign as European champions is over, but how are you feeling after Wednesday's Champions League epic in Madrid?

Chelsea were 15 minutes away from seeing through a sensational comeback, but ultimately gave themselves too much to do after a disappointing first leg defeat.

Boss Thomas Tuchel says there are no regrets but how are you feeling the morning after the night before? Did the best team over two legs progress? What about the rest of the season, does all your attention turn to the FA Cup now?

