'People will quickly learn that Ten Hag is a very loyal person'

Marcel Van der Kraan, Sports editor, De Telegraaf

If I have to compare Erik ten Hag to someone I'd liken him to Ronald Koeman. They both played as central defenders, leaders at the back who oversaw the game and the team from that position. As managers both are massive fans of Total Football but Koeman has never wanted to be as adventurous as Guardiola.

If there is one big difference between the Manchester City boss and Ten Hag, it is that the Dutchman has that same slightly more realistic approach that Koeman does. They have one more eye on the defence than Guardiola would.

The people he works with at Manchester United will quickly learn that he is a very loyal person - that is one of his key characteristics.

When he started out in the FC Twente academy at around the age of 14, he was quickly moved up to the U18s and he played for many years with the same guys, most of whom stayed mates with him and still are.

But while he was there two of his best friends died, one in a plane crash in Suriname. Andy Scharmin, a boy who was destined to play for the Netherlands,, external was selected for an exhibition game by Suriname, who didn't have a formal national team, and he chose to go. The plane he was on crashed and killed a large number of the team. He was one of Ten Hag's closest friends - they did everything together. That was a massive upset in his life.

Another friend took his own life, and a third suffered a horrific injury. All three had looked destined for an international career. That affected him quite a bit and he did draw inspiration from wanting to succeed where his friends never got the chance to.

A lot came from the heartbreak of losing his friends. That still drives him on, even now.

Read more on what United can expect from their new manager