Watford manager Roy Hodgson wants to upset Pep Guardiola again on Saturday and launch a late bid for Premier League survival in the most unlikely place.

The Hornets have lost their past 14 matches to Premier League leaders Manchester City and have not beaten them since 1989.

The former England boss did, however, mastermind a 3-2 win at Etihad Stadium in 2018 and also held City to a draw two years ago while in charge of Crystal Palace.

Last weekend’s late defeat at home to Brentford left his side seven points from safety with six games left.

But Hodgson will not send the Hornets out to go toe-to-toe with slick-passing City and is instead planning a pragmatic performance that frustrates Guardiola and his players.

“What we’re going to do is try to make ourselves unpopular,” said the former Liverpool manager.

“If we want to make ourselves popular with Pep, the City crowd and everyone else, we go hell for leather to try to win the game and match them at their own game.

“At least 99% of people, certainly those who work in football, know that is a recipe for disaster. We need to make life as difficult for them as we possibly can.

"Pep didn’t speak to me for a long while after Palace managed to steal a win up there and if we get a win this time, he will probably never speak to me again!”