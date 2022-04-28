Liverpool 'really came out of traps' in second half

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Karen Carney praised Liverpool's professional performance in their Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Villarreal.

Jurgen Klopp's side took control of the tie with a 2-0 victory over their La Liga opponents at Anfield.

Carney told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Just brilliant. They were patient, controlled, everything that they really needed.

"We knew what Villarreal were going to do. I think everyone in the world probably knew their game plan. Sometimes it’s about how do you break that down? They defended well, defended really centrally narrow and it was just about seeing out those moments.

"The first half they were just finding their feet and then the second half they really came out of the traps. There was a 10-minute period when they blew Villarreal out of the water.

"They got their 2-0 lead and then just chilled and relaxed and they now have a game early on Saturday to contend with."

