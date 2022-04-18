Liverpool's quadruple chase - how confident are you?

The quadruple dream is still alive.

With the Carabao Cup already in the bag, Liverpool have reached the FA Cup final, face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals and are still in the hunt for the Premier League title.

Manchester City still have the league in their hands, but have the Reds struck a psychological blow over Pep Guardiola's side with Saturday's Wembley win?

Virgil van Dijk says it would be a "dream" for Liverpool to win a historic and "almost impossible" quadruple, but how confident are you in Jurgen Klopp's side?

How will the Reds negotiate the intense run-in?

