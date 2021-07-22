Chelsea have spoken to the agent of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski about a possible move to Stamford Bridge. (Bild, via Sun), external

The Blues are willing to let striker Tammy Abraham join rivals Arsenal on loan, with Tottenham and West Ham also interested. (Sun), external

Also, Timo Werner is open to leaving Chelsea this summer and would prefer a return to the Bundesliga. (90min), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea's midfielder Ross Barkley is a target for West Ham manager David Moyes if they cannot sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United. (90min), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column