Watford's pre-season schedule

Premier League newcomers Watford have already been back in pre-season training for two weeks, with their top-flight campaign starting at home to Aston Villa on 14 August.

The Hornets have four friendlies scheduled between now and then, including a trip to Selhurst Park on the weekend before the season starts.

Here's how their pre-season schedule looks as it stands:

24 July: Watford v West Brom (Vicarage Road)

27 July: Stevenage v Watford (Lamex Stadium)

31 July: Watford v Barnsley (Vicarage Road)

7 August: Crystal Palace v Watford (Selhurst Park)

