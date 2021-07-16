Watford's pre-season schedule
Premier League newcomers Watford have already been back in pre-season training for two weeks, with their top-flight campaign starting at home to Aston Villa on 14 August.
The Hornets have four friendlies scheduled between now and then, including a trip to Selhurst Park on the weekend before the season starts.
Here's how their pre-season schedule looks as it stands:
24 July: Watford v West Brom (Vicarage Road)
27 July: Stevenage v Watford (Lamex Stadium)
31 July: Watford v Barnsley (Vicarage Road)
7 August: Crystal Palace v Watford (Selhurst Park)