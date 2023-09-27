Vincent Kompany on Burnley's comfortable win at Salford City in the Carabao Cup third round after he changed his entire starting XI from the side that lost to Manchester United on Saturday:

"We can put this result in context. We know we're the Premier League team - we're supposed to win, we're supposed to put in a performance - but it's easier said than done, especially when you have 11 changes.

"We showed good discipline, a professional performance. We got the goals and we got the clean sheet. We put it behind us now and focus on the Premier League and the next round.

"Midweek, away from home - I've been in the game long enough to know it can be a different game and we kept it how it was supposed to be."

On scoring four: "Goals [have been hard to come by], yes, but I think we've had chances. For a newly promoted team you're not going to go into the Premier League and all of a sudden start scoring two or three a game.

"But we're just delighted for the forwards to have scored some goals and for a lot of new players as well to be on the scoresheet. That's something that's going to matter this season."