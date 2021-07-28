There's been a lot of talk about the new players arriving at Old Trafford this summer with Jadon Sancho a done deal and Raphael Varane's move agreed - but what about the players who could be heading away from the Theatre of Dreams?

Could one of those players be Paul Pogba?

Former Premier League forward Don Hutchison told the Football Daily podcast that Pogba is a "brilliant talent" but "there’s been four or five years of Pogba at United and we’re still debating what his best position is and how many brilliant games he’s had".

For Hutchison, there’s a better option for United's midfield.

“I’d knock on West Ham’s door and I would buy Declan Rice. He makes Man United, in my opinion, a better side."

European football expert James Horncastle isn't convinced Pogba will be at United next year and thinks the Frenchman's agent Mino Raiola is playing the long game.

"We've seen Raiola do this before, where the player sees out the final year of his contract and then moves in one of those massive free agency fees.

"I would be very surprised if Pogba extended his contract."

