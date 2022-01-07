Transfer news: Ronaldo summer exit possible

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United this summer if he does not approve of the club's choice of permanent manager. (Star), external

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is ready to accept any offer to become United manager. (Sun), external

The Reds are unlikely to make any signings this month but will target a central midfielder in the summer, with West Ham's 22-year-old England international Declan Rice a potential target. (Talksport), external

Elsewhere, Barcelona are considering a loan move for United forward Anthony Martial with a view to signing the 26-year-old France international permanently at the end of the season. (Sport - in Spanish), external

