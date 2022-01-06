Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United have confirmed Richard Arnold will succeed Ed Woodward as the club's most senior executive next month.

He will become chief executive in a change of title from Woodward, who was executive vice chairman.

The 50-year-old joined United in August 2007 and has been the club's manging director since 2013. During that time he has led efforts to improve engagement with fans and the community, as well as plans to modernise Old Trafford.

“I am honoured to have the chance to serve this great club and its fans,” said Arnold. “I am determined to return that honour in any way I can.”

Arnold's remit will be leading the club not just commercially but to success, something described by co-chairman Joel Glazer as "our most important objective - winning on the pitch".

Co-chairman Joel Glazer thanked Woodward for his "tireless work on behalf of Manchester United during his 16 years with the club".

However, since replacing David Gill in 2013, the club have failed to win or even seriously challenge for the Premier League, winning the FA Cup in 2016, plus the Europa League and the EFL Cup in 2017.

Arnold will be tasked with delivering a more fruitful return under his tenure.