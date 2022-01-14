Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Most of the teams down the bottom have problems keeping goals out, but Norwich can't score them either - they have drawn a blank in their past six league games.

I don't see that changing on Saturday. Everton are hardly in great form themselves, but they have been busy this month in the transfer market and you can see what their manager Rafael Benitez is trying to do at both ends of the pitch.

After shipping Lucas Digne out he has signed two defenders and has brought in another winger, Anwar El Ghazi, on loan from Aston Villa. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit again, Everton should not be lacking in firepower any more.

S-X's prediction: 0-0

No goals in this one!

