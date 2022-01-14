'Rashford could play anywhere in Europe'

Manchester United reportedly want to offer Marcus Rashford a new contract, but the forward is in no rush to put pen to paper, according to the Times' Paul Hurst.

Rashford has 18 months left on his current deal and Hurst says that is plenty of time for the forward to assess his options.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds, he said: "They want him to sign a new contract. We know that for a fact.

"I just don’t think that Rashford is in a place where he wants to accept it immediately. Sometimes within football clubs people think 'this guy has come through the academy, he’s definitely going to sign a new contract and he’ll stay forever', but he might want a different challenge.

"He’s got so much potential and talent that he could play anywhere in Europe. I don’t think he’s in a rush to start contact talks but United want to."

Hear more on the latest transfer rumours on BBC Sounds