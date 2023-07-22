Forest beat Levante in Spain

Nottingham Forest ended their pre-season trip to Spain with a 2-1 win over Levante on Saturday.

In the behind closed doors game against the Segunda Division side, Steve Cooper made four changes to the side which lost 1-0 to Valencia earlier in the week, with Mohamed Drager, Josh Powell, Cheikhou Kouyate and Taiwo Awoniyi all starting.

Goals from from Ryan Yates and Danilo secured the win in Forest's third pre-season game.

Cooper's side have four friendlies remaining against Leeds, PSV Eindhoven, Rennes and Eintracht Frankfurt.