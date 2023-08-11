Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

Where will you finish? 12th.

Young talent to break through? Hopefully Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will stay and be a part of the squad this season and get the odd opportunity to show what he can do.

Who needs to move on? Jean-Philippe Mateta. Just not quite up to being a Premier League striker and we need better.

Happy with your manager? Yes, but the club must plan for next summer. We cannot always rely on Roy to step in.

What are you most looking forward to? Seeing if Hodgson can continue where he ended last season and if Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise can continue to shine.

Any other business? Life without Wilfried Zaha will be very odd!

