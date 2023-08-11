Ollie Kay, We Are Luton Town, external

The top tier has changed somewhat since the last time we were in it, 31 years ago, but this will be our 17th season in England's highest division.

Here are three priorities for Rob Edwards to look at in the first few weeks of the season.

Keep to the plan

If we can maintain the on-field organisation and discipline that was typical of the way Luton got promoted last season it will be ideal to carry straight into the season. Even last season we were operating on one of the smallest budgets in the league – now the gulf is significantly bigger so it’s important to keep to the plan.

Remember it’s a marathon not a sprint

There is no need to come flying out of the blocks. We have to play 38 games to stay up and we are not trying to compete with Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool. We need to take each game as it comes and not try to blitz teams off the park from the first whistle.

Bed in the new signings

We have had a significant off-season with several new signings so far but it is best to stick with the players that got us there for now, only using one or two new players from the start of the season. There is no need to overhaul the line-up for the first game.