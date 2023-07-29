So it was two draws and a victory for Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series in the United States.

Elliot Anderson scored two late goals as the Magpies came from 1-0 down to beat Brighton in New Jersey to round off their pre-season tour with a win.

Eddie Howe says the squad is returning to Newcastle "more united" after a positive trip across the Atlantic.

But what did you make of the display against Brighton and the tour as a whole? Who has impressed you and what still needs to be done in the transfer market?