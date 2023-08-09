Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: 1st

Predicted 2023-24 position: 1st

It is difficult to see beyond Manchester City winning a sixth title in seven seasons as they follow up their Treble-winning feats that saw the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League come to Etihad Stadium.

The big match influence of Ilkay Gundogan may have gone, along with the match-winning verve of Riyad Mahrez, but a squad of frightening strength remains with the addition of Mateo Kovacic, who will add experience and quality in midfield, and young defender Josko Gvardiola, who sound judges tip for future greatness.

Throw in the phenomenon that is Erling Haaland and the enduring genius of Kevin de Bruyne, allied to so many others, and it is same again for me this season.

Find out Phil’s full Premier League predictions here