New Chelsea signing Moises Caicedo says he "didn't have to think twice" about deciding to join the Blues.

The 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder completed his move from Brighton for an initial £100m on Monday, signing an eight-year contract.

Caicedo said: "It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.

"I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me. I just knew I wanted to sign for the club."

Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months, and we are thrilled to add him to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

"Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we've been targeting for some time.

"We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season – and in the years ahead.""

Brighton technical director David Weir said: "Chelsea are getting one of the top midfielders in the world. Moises has been one of our exceptional players over the past 18 months."

Caicedo's Chelsea debut could come in a London derby at West Ham United next weekend.