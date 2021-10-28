Burnley v Brentford: Head-to-head stats

Burnley have won their last four meetings with Brentford in all competitions, most recently beating the Bees home and away in the 2015-16 Championship campaign.

Brentford have won just one of their last 12 away games against Burnley in all competitions (five draws, six defeats), winning 2-1 in a third-tier match in December 1996. This will be the first ever top-flight meeting between the two sides.