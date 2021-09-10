Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Bruno Lage has been an enthusiastic speaker in public so far.

His comments at his news conference this lunchtime are likely to be studied closely – and there is a danger that they will be examined too closely – for coded messages about his state of mind.

Wolves may not have scored a point or even a goal in their three Premier League matches so far but, against three sides who might well finish in the top six, they have played with attacking vigour and created no end of chances.

On the whole the supporters seem to have taken much greater note of the performances than the results, and have been cheered. That cheer was tempered by the limited number of signings in the closing stages of the window.

Many supporters noted Lage suggesting a few weeks back that he was looking for around four “top” players, and at least a section of Wolves fans seem to feel that the coach has been short-changed.

Comments made by the club’s executive chairman, Jeff Shi, describing a “good” transfer window received a very mixed verdict on social media.

This context leaves Lage – whose stock is pretty high with fans at the moment – in a delicate position and it would be unfair for anyone to expect him to speak out of turn.