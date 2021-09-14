Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton’s impressive start continued with another stunning second-half fightback. Up to fourth. Level on points with table-topping Manchester United.

There wasn’t the slightest hint of what lay in store after an eminently forgettable first 45 minutes.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin ruled out, possibly for three weeks, Rafa Benitez switched formation - though his decision to play three centre-backs was mainly because of the aerial prowess of Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes.

Burnley were the better team in the first half as Everton lacked ideas and intensity, and they deservedly led early in the second.

But Everton's response - including Andros Townsend's moment of breathtaking brilliance and a clinical third goal of the campaign for Demarai Gray - left the Clarets helpless and beaten. And the hosts could have scored more.

The season has barely started and fans won’t be getting too carried away - but they can’t fail to be impressed with 'the Rafalution' so far.

The new manager has instilled pride and purpose to Everton’s play and there’s an integrity and intensity about them when they really get going that could well make people sit up and take notice.