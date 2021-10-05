Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

As is so often the case in football, clubs go from one extreme to the other when it comes to management change.

In Watford’s case, they parted with Xisco Munoz, whose management CV amounted to five months working in Georgia, and brought in Claudio Ranieri, who has seen it and done it across the top clubs in Europe over a career spanning 35 years.

He can’t say he doesn’t know what he’s letting himself in for. The Italian will know all about Hornets owner Gino Pozzo, whose family run Udinese too.

So which Ranieri are Watford going to get? The one who worked miracles at Leicester in winning the Premier League title in 2016, or the one who struggled more recently at Fulham?

It normally always comes down to the players. At Leicester, he had four emerging talents who would go on to become top Premier League players in N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel. The others were all solid performers too.

At Fulham, he inherited a struggling, transitional team with nowhere near the quality. And couldn’t turn things round.

So, can he get more out of these Watford players? The positives are Ismaila Sarr, Danny Rose, Kiko Femenia and Emmanuel Dennis. The negatives are an ageing and leggy midfield (they should have done everything to keep Will Hughes) and a lightweight central defence.

It will be a big ask. Keeping Watford in the top flight would be a fantastic achievement.

Outsiders sneer at the short-term coaching appointments, but the majority of fans are behind the owner, pointing to where they are and where they’ve come from. However, surely even the most die-hard would like a bit more stability in place?

It’s anybody's guess as to how long Ranieri lasts at Vicarage Road - but it’s set be some ride.