George Cummins, BBC Sport

Burnley took four points off Arsenal last season so Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will travel to Turf Moor knowing his players will have a job on their hands if they want to walk away with three points.

The Clarets have had a poor start to the season. They are looking for their first win of the season but, crucially, they are also seeking a first home victory in the league since February - a run of 12 games.

Good news emerged this week when Burnley announced manager Sean Dyche's new four-year contract. He was pleased with the performance against Everton but said “a mad six minutes” cost his side at Goodison Park on Monday. They cannot afford for that to happen again.

As for Arteta, he thinks good things are coming to his team: "I can really see the light. I am telling you, I am very positive. I can see a bright light. There can be bumps in the road within that light but I can see a lot of light."

There have been reports that Bernd Leno was unhappy at being dropped for Aaron Ramsdale last week, but the Arsenal manager said: "That’s not true. He can be frustrated but he was top with his team-mates in training."