West Ham are close to winning the race for Manchester City's Carlos Borges, who is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, after offering £14m for the 19-year-old Portuguese winger. (Guardian), external

The Hammers are stepping up their interest in Southampton's 28-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse and are prepared to let Flynn Downes move in the opposite direction. (Guardian), external

