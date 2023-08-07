Frank Onyeka has signed a new four-year contract at Brentford, with an option for an additional year.

Onyeka signed in July 2021 and has become a crucial player in Thomas Frank's side, making 41 Premier League appearances.

Thomas Frank is thrilled to have the Nigeria international on board: "I’m very pleased that Frank has signed a new contract. He has helped the team a lot during our time in the Premier League.

"During both seasons he has been unlucky with injuries, which have prevented him from taking an even bigger step forward in terms of minutes, but I really like his energy.

"Frank is a great pressing player. He runs into the half-spaces and in behind, progressing up the pitch.

"He’s a very important player for us and we’re looking forward to continuing the journey with him."