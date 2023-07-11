Manor Solomon is excited to follow in the footsteps of Ronny Rosenthal as he becomes only the second player from Israel to represent Tottenham.

"Ronny was a big player," said Solomon.

"Everybody knows him in Israel. It’s exciting to be after a big name like Ronny.

"Every kid that plays football dreams to play in the Premier League. As a boy from a small city in Israel, I played football all the time since I was five.

"But school was also important for me because my parents are teachers. They pushed me to play football, then in the national team, then in Europe.

"To leave my parents and my family to go to a different country at the age of 19 was difficult for me. But it was something I really wanted and I knew there I could pursue my dream and achieve more.

"If you told me this 10 years ago I don’t know if I would believe that when I am 23 I will be playing for Tottenham. It’s something incredible."