Phil Cartwright, BBC Sport

Changing manager just before your first game is hardly the best preparation for a new season. However, Gary O'Neil inherits a Wolves squad that, although thin in some areas, contains the basis of a decent Premier League XI.

The common consensus is that it needed trimming down somewhat and most who have left - Ruben Neves the notable exception - were likely to have been on the fringes of the starting XI.

Julen Lopetegui's plan to supplement those who remained did not work out as anticipated.

But pre-season performances, particularly against Stade Rennais on Saturday, have provided cautious optimism.

Matt Doherty's return on a free transfer ensures there is now good competition in both full-back positions and the same applies in midfield.

One of the positions Wolves look light is at centre-back; Max Kilman and Craig Dawson appear the most likely pairing with Toti Gomes as cover, but one wonders what effect a key injury or two would have in that area.

Up front, club-record signing Matheus Cunha has looked sharp during pre-season but was not as effective when asked to operate as a genuine number nine last term and is more suited to playing off a front man. Fabio Silva has shown signs of progression after loans at Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven, while 6ft 6ins Sasa Kaladjzic will provide a different option.

But will they, and the contingent of wide attackers, be able to address the woeful lack of goals? They managed a league-lowest 31 last season and that is one thing the new manager desperately needs to solve.