Motherwell opened their Viaplay Cup campaign with a 2-0 win away to Elgin City.

Lennon Miller struck to give Premiership side a 25th-minute lead.

And Jonathan Obika's shot 14 minutes from time sealed all three points for Well.

Elsewhere in Group G, East Fife and Championship side Queen's Park drew 0-0, with the Fifers winning the resulting penalty shootout.

The Steelmen next visit League 1 Queen of the South in Group G on Tuesday, while Elgin are away to fellow League 2 side East Fife.