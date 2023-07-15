Motherwell defeat Elgin in cup opener
Motherwell opened their Viaplay Cup campaign with a 2-0 win away to Elgin City.
Lennon Miller struck to give Premiership side a 25th-minute lead.
And Jonathan Obika's shot 14 minutes from time sealed all three points for Well.
Elsewhere in Group G, East Fife and Championship side Queen's Park drew 0-0, with the Fifers winning the resulting penalty shootout.
The Steelmen next visit League 1 Queen of the South in Group G on Tuesday, while Elgin are away to fellow League 2 side East Fife.