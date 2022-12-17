Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic scoring a late winner comes as absolutely no surprise - it's what they have done so regularly in the last three months.

They were frustrated at times by the sheer number of bodies in the Aberdeen box, and probably could have played with some more width in the first half to try to stretch the opposing back five.

Liel Abada made a difference after coming on at the break, and his great run and cross ought to have led to Kyogo opening the scoring. But overall the champions had total control and could have won more comfortably on another day.