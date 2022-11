West Ham expect to lose England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, to a Champions League club next year, regardless of what the Hammers achieve this season. (Football Insider), external

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wanted the Spanish club to sign Rice, but they brought in France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22, from Monaco instead. (El Nacional - in Catalan), external

