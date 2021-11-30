Benitez on fans' frustration, form & fitness
Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport
Rafael Benitez has been speaking before a crucial Merseyside derby at Goodison on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Everton boss:
He said he can "understand the fans' frustration" after the Brentford defeat, and added that "we share the frustration". He said the club is "spending a lot of money" and "trying to do the best in every single department". He also pointed out how a new stadium for the club is "a massive thing with how everything will change";
Form is down to losing key players and lack of confidence and Benitez said he doesn't think fans can complain about the effort from the squad and is sure they will be behind the team against Liverpool;
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina and Tom Davies are out injured. Andre Gomes has returned to training;
Benitez said the derby match is a chance to change things for the rest of the season.