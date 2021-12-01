Southampton 2-2 Leicester: Rodgers reaction

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers told BBC Sport: "The first half wasn't acceptable from our perspective.

"We took too long to get going in the game. We lacked concentration, we made a change at half time and changed the attitude and mentality of the team. The second half was a different game for us.

"At the end of the game we had the clear chances to win the game but it's a disappointment, the first half.

"We have an incredible resilience when we fall behind. We found a way to come back. The mentality and attitude was totally different in the second half.

"They're all big games. This was always going to be tough against Southampton. We will take the point, move forward and it's another big game [away to Aston Villa] at the weekend."