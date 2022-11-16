McGregor hopeful of training return in Sydney

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is eyeing a return to training in Sydney this week as his recovery from a knee injury gathers pace.

McGregor has been sidelined since the Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig on 5 October, but is with the squad Down Under where Celtic face Sydney FC on Thursday (08:45 GMT) and Everton on Sunday (03:45).

"Hopefully I will be joining bits of the sessions this week and just progressing the rehab,” the midfielder told Celtic TV., external

“It will be an important five, six days for me as well. I am looking forward to getting back on the grass with the boys."