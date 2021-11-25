Transfer news: Magpies to move for Mbappe?
- Published
Newcastle United are among the clubs who could make a move for Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, who is tipped to leave the French club when his contract expires in the summer. (Express), external
The Magpies, along with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and AC Milan, are also tracking Arsenal's France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 30. His deal expires in the summer. (Calciomercato), external
Newcastle are set to rival Manchester United for the signature of Atletico Madrid's England defender Kieran Trippier, 31. (Sun), external
Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, 43, could take charge of his new club's game at Arsenal on Saturday despite testing positive for Covid-19 last week. (Mail), external