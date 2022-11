Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros (£52m). (Fabrizio Romano), external

Chelsea are unwilling to let United States winger Christian Pulisic leave on a loan deal this winter and would prefer a permanent move for the 24-year-old. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column